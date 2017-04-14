Supreme Court pulls up Tamil Nadu govt on farmer suicides

Emphasising that “silence is not the answer”, Supreme Court Thursday asked Tamil Nadu government to convince the court about steps taken to prevent farmer suicides. A bench led by Justice Dipak Misra said suicides by farmers due to financial stress would “disturb the conscience of any sensitive soul” and that the state had a duty to ensure their well-being.

“The state stands on the position of a loco parentis to the citizens and when there are so many deaths of farmers in the state of Tamil Nadu, it becomes obligatory on the part of the state to express concern and sensitiveness to do the needful and not allow the impecunious and poverty stricken farmers to resign to their fate or leave the downtrodden and the poor to yield to the idea of fatalism,” said the bench, issuing a notice to the state government.

The court fixed April 28 as the next date of hearing. The order came on an appeal by NGO Tamil Nadu Centre for PIL, which had come up against Madras High Court’s refusal to entertain their petition on farmer suicides.

