Supreme Court pulls up Tamil Nadu government over Jallikattu protests

The Supreme Court. (File) The Supreme Court. (File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to stay the Tamil Nadu government’s new law allowing Jallikattu, but reproached the state for failing to maintain law and order during the protests for the traditional bull-taming sport despite the court-ordered ban.

“To say we want a law is one thing but to defy the court order is something else… We are only concerned about preserving the honour of this court…” a bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Rohinton F Nariman said.

The bench also paved the way for examining the legal validity of the state’s new law as it allowed animal rights NGOs and statutory body Animal Welfare Board of India to amend their original petitions to let them challenge the new law. The Tamil Nadu government has been given six weeks to explain how the new law is valid when the apex court has held conduct of Jallikattu as illegal and violative of animal’s basic rights.

It further acceded to the Centre’s request to permit it to withdraw the January 2016 notification whereby ‘bull’ was put in the category of performing animals, allowing them in Jallikattu. With the Tamil Nadu government coming up with its own statutory amendment in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for allowing Jallikattu, the Centre had said there was no need to pronounce a judgment on the 2016 notification anymore.

A group of petitioners, during the hearing, pleaded the bench to stay the state’s new law but the court said it would not pass any interim order just like that. It said this plea will be examined after the petitions are amended to challenge the new law.

Turning to the counsel for the state government, the court expressed strong displeasure over them letting protesters gather at Marina Beach to seek conduct of Jallikattu despite a restraint order in place since January 2016. “Please tell your state executives law and order situation has primacy in any civilised society. Convey it to them when final arbitrator (SC) is seized of the situation, there should be absolute silence and compliance,” the bench told advocates K Parasaran, C S Vaidyanathan and Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government.

The counsel maintained that in democracy, people can always demand legislation, which is not prohibited. Parasaran said, “Everything was peaceful for quite a few days but something happened in between.”

To this, the bench responded: “…To say changing law peacefully is one thing but to come on the street and openly defy the Supreme Court is another thing.”

The court then allowed the petitioners to amend their petitions within two weeks.