Supreme Court agrees to hear Priya Prakash Varrier plea today

Priya Prakash Varrier moved the SC on Monday (Source: File photo) Priya Prakash Varrier moved the SC on Monday (Source: File photo)

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a petition by actress Priya Prakash Varrier seeking quashing of an FIR registered in Telangana following allegations that a song in her upcoming Malayalam movie hurt religious sentiments of the Muslim community.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra agreed to hear the matter after advocate Haris Beeran, appearing for the petitioners Varrier and Omar Lulu, the film director, sought urgent hearing.

Read | Priya Prakash Varrier moves Supreme Court – The internet sensation’s journey so far

Varrier, who shot to fame after a clip of her movie, Oru Adaar Love, went viral, and Lulu had moved the Supreme Court, seeking the quashing of the FIR registered in Telangana. The two also requested the court to ask states not to initiate or register any criminal proceedings or FIR against them on the basis of complaints against the song and order a stay on criminal proceedings arising out of such complaints.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App