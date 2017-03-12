Supreme Court declines to entertain plea on reducing pollution

A plea, seeking an order for fixing the exhausts of all vehicles on the top rather than in the bottom claiming that this would lessen pollution, has been rejected by the Supreme Court. “You tell us what is the basis of your prayer. Is there any scientific research on it which would indicate that if the exhaust will be at the highest level of the vehicle, it will reduce pollution,” a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar asked the petitioner.

Petitioner Sabu Steephen, a Kerala resident, claimed that the exhaust in farming vehicles like tractor was fixed at the higher level and it reduced pollution.

The argument did not impress the bench which dismissed the petition saying it was devoid of any scientific research or material.

“It is not possible for us to appreciate the inference drawn by the petitioner. In any case, the inference drawn by the petitioner is not supported by any scientific data. In view of the above, we find no justification to entertain this petition,” the bench, which also comprised Justices D Y Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, said.

It also said the pollution issue was already pending before another bench and asked “how many pleas will the court hear on the same issue?”