Padmaavat release: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan urge SC to reconsider its earlier order; hearing tomorrow

BJP-ruled Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh state governments on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging its January 18 order allowing the nationwide release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial movie, ‘Padmaavat’, on January 25.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Viacom 18, the producer of the movie, opposed any urgent hearing on any such interim applications. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, however, agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday.

The two state governments want the apex court to modify its ruling while claiming that states are empowered under the Cinematograph Act to stop the screening of a movie on grounds of law and order.

The apex court, in its January 18 order, paved the way for pan-India release of ‘Padmaavat’ by staying the ban on its screening in Gujarat and Rajasthan. It had also restrained other states from issuing any such notification or order banning the screening of the movie.

The Supreme Court also maintained that the states were under constitutional obligation to maintain law and order. It said this duty also includes providing police protection to persons who are involved in the film, its exhibition and the audience watching it.

While Haryana and Madhya Pradesh governments have not issued any formal order so far, they have said the screening of the film won’t be allowed in these states.

