Supreme Court orders medical examination of Justice Karnan, report to be submitted by May 8

Justice C S Karnan in Kolkata. (Source: Express photo) Justice C S Karnan in Kolkata. (Source: Express photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a medical examination of Calcutta High Court Justice C S Karnan. The apex court ordered the setting up of a medical board to examine his mental condition. The bench said Karnan should be examined by May 5 and that the medical board should submit their report on or before May 8. The next date of hearing in the case is May 18.

The court also ordered that no tribunal or lower court will accept orders from Justice Karnan.

Claiming that the top Supreme Court judges had allegedly violated the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Justice Karnan had summoned seven Supreme Court judges, including Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, to appear before him on April 28. However, none of the justices turned up. Justice Karnan, then issued a fresh order, asking them to appear before him on May 1.

Justice Karnan has been facing a contempt charge by the Supreme Court and has been asked not to carry out any judicial duties. Justice Karnan has refused to respond to the contempt notice.

