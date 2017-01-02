Supreme Court order sacking BCCI president, secretary, right decision: Manish Tewari

Former Union Minister Manish Tewari. (Express Archive) Former Union Minister Manish Tewari. (Express Archive)

Congress on Monday sought to welcome the Supreme Court order sacking BCCI chief Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke, contending that the Cricket Board should not have defied the July 18 order of the Apex Court. “If you ask me personally, it is the right decision of the Supreme Court and BCCI should not have defied its orders of July 18,” Congress Spokesperson Manish Tewari said.

He, however, clarified that this was his personal opinion and he has not had a discussion with the Congress leadership in this regard. Tewari also said that he has appeared as an advocate for cricketers Bishen Singh Bedi, Kirti Azad and some others before the Supreme Court in the matter. Cracking the whip on a defiant BCCI, the Supreme Court today removed its president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, saying they should “forthwith cease and desist from” the board’s work.

The apex court also decided to initiate contempt proceedings against Thakur by seeking his response as to why he should not be held liable for obstructing the implementation of the court’s directions aimed at reforming BCCI. A bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur said that working of BCCI will be looked after by a committee of administrators and requested senior advocate Fali S Nariman and senior advocate Gopal Subramanian, who was assisting in the matter as amicus curaie, to assist the court in nominating persons of impeccable integrity as the members in the committee of administrators.