Supreme Court order fallout: Future tense, hotel owners in Punjab to send bar staff on 15-day leave

OWNERS OF several hotels where bars are facing closure after the recent Supreme Court order have decided to send staff working at the bars on a 15-day leave.

M P S Chawla, owner of Hotel Altius, located in Industrial area phase II, said, “Maybe the administration will put forth a plea that our hotels and restaurants fall under municipal limits… So we have asked our staff if they could take leave for 15 days until the matter is solved.” Nearly 40 people are employed at the hotel’s bar.

Arvinder Pal Singh, president, Chandigarh Hotel and Restaurant association, said, “There are 5,000 people who were employed in bars. Nearly 2,500 are being sent on leave without pay.”

Many hotel owners are expecting that the Administration will appeal in the Supreme Court that hotels and restaurants fall in municipal limits and should be exempted from the ban.

Amritanshu Aggarwal, who owns The Great Beer at Sector 26 has sent staff on paid leave. “I have sent a small proportion of my staff on paid leave. I am doing it on rotational basis. In fact, sacking them would be the last option. Until the administration takes up the issue, we have resorted to this option.”

In another fallout, there have been cancellations of bookings for many parties and events at prominent hotels of the city.

Bookings scheduled for April 6, 7 and April 8 have been cancelled as people said that there would be no drinks to serve in the party.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, who owns Hotel Metro said, “There were two events at my hotel, one for 100 people and another party where gathering had to be of 76 people. On Wednesday, they cancelled their bookings.”

Two events at Hotel Altius, scheduled for April 6 and April 8, have also been cancelled. The hotel owners claimed that they apprehend further cancellations as people were enquiring if liquor would or would not be served at functions.

In Mohali, representatives of Punjab Marriage Palaces-Restaurants Association met the state Excise and Taxation Commissioner over the issue of not serving liquor in the banquet halls located less than 500 metres from the national or state highways. The banquet owners sought exemption for serving the liquor.

President of Punjab Marriage Palaces-Restaurants Association Sukhdev Singh Sidhu told Chandigarh Newsline that they met the commissioner and apprised him of their problems the banquet hall owners are facing. He added that they neither procure liquor like restaurants so they do not fall under the category of either bars or restaurants. “Many banquet hall owners are under pressure and they would have to cancel their programmes if they are not allowed to do so,” Sidhu said.

Candlelight protest

A candlelight protest by 200 employees working at several bars was held at Sector 29 roundabout. The employees said they would be rendered jobless if the bars remain shut. Protests were held in Sector 26, too.

