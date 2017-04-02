Supreme Court Order: Dealers stop selling BS-III vehicles

HAVING SOLD most of their vehicles compliant with Bharat Stage (BS)-III norms by Friday, automobile dealers discontinued their sale on Saturday. While a few dealers managed to clear their complete inventory of BS-III vehicles, big dealers plan to re-model their unsold stock on BS-IV guidelines. According to a Supreme Court order, from Saturday, dealers will sell and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) will register only those vehicles that follow upgraded BS-IV emission norms. Offering heavy discounts, ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000, many dealers managed to sell their full inventory of BS-III bikes and scooters. “We managed to sell the entire stock of motorcycles that were BS-III complaint by Friday. Huge discounts offered on scooties and bikes attracted many buyers on Thursday and Friday. With as much as Rs 3 lakh discounts offered on many high-end motorcycles, there were losses,” said a spokesperson of Shaman Triumph, a motorcycle dealer in Andheri.

“Re-modelling an engine to follow BS-IV norms is a costly affair. The other option is to send these vehicles back to the plant. Thus, many shops opted to stay open till late night on Friday and clear their stock. Only vehicles that are compliant with BS-IV norms will now be sold,” said another dealer. Major dealers like Bajaj Automobiles plan to export the remaining stock to countries where BS-III vehicles are allowed to ply. “We have not yet taken an account of how many vehicles compliant with BS-III norms are still available in our stock. If any, we would try to export them to countries where they are still accepted,” said a company spokesperson.

“We can now only register those BS-III vehicles bought on or before March 31. They must also have their insurance policies and other documents registered before March 31,” said a RTO official. By Saturday evening, RTO offices saw thinner crowds for registration of vehicles compliant with BS-III norms. RTOs faced a tough time till Friday, working overtime to register the new vehicles. “Our task will now be to check no vehicle compliant with older norms and sold after the deadline gets registered,” the official added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now