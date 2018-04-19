Supreme Court rules out probe into Judge Loya’s death: Here are top quotes from today’s judgment

Judge Loya case: Supreme Court ruled that the death was due to “natural causes”. Judge Loya case: Supreme Court ruled that the death was due to “natural causes”.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed all petitions seeking independent probe into Special CBI Judge B H Loya’s death. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, pronounced its verdict after hearing a clutch of petitions. The top court ruled that the death was due to “natural causes”.

Judge Loya case: Petitions for death probe veiled attempt to attack judiciary, says SC

Here’s what the Supreme Court said:

Petitioners tried to ‘scandalise’ judiciary

The apex court said that attempts were made to scandalise the judiciary by levelling serious allegations against judicial officers and judges of the Bombay High Court.

‘No reason to doubt statements of four judges’

There is no reason to doubt statements of four judges on circumstances leading to the death of Loya and the documents placed on record and their scrutiny establishes that Loya’s death was due to natural cause, the bench said.

‘Litgation frivolous and motivated’

The apex court said frivolous and motivated litigation has been filed to settle political rivalry. The judges also discussed the increasing instances of misuse of public interest litigations and said the present petitions seemed to be a case in point.

‘Attacks made on the credibility of judges’

The judgment said even two judges of the SC bench which heard the petitions were not spared by the petitioners. Serious attacks were also made on the credibility of two Bombay High Court judges.

‘Can’t settle politcal scores in courts’

The top court also said the court should not be the venue to settle political scores.

The issue of Judge Loya’s death had come under the spotlight in November last year after media reports quoting his sister had fuelled suspicion about circumstances surrounding it and its link to the Sohrabuddin case. However, Loya’s son had on January 14 said in Mumbai that his father had died of natural causes.

