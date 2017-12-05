Supreme Court notice to Centre on PIL on laws

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and states on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking repeal of 119 statutes that allegedly discriminate against leprosy-affected persons. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra issued notices on a plea by Delhi-based think-tank Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, which requested that the said Acts be declared unconstitutional.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel Raju Ramachandran said the provisions in the said statutes violated the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App