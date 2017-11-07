Supreme Court notice to Air India for denying job to transgender

Supreme Court (File) Supreme Court (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Air India and the Civil Aviation ministry on a petition by a transgender who said she was denied a cabin crew job by the carrier because of her gender. A Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud issued the notice on her plea seeking a direction to consider her candidature for the job.

The petitioner who graduated in engineering in 2000 said she had undergone a “sex reassignment” surgery in Bangkok after completion of studies and become a woman in April 2014.

In July 2017, Air India came out with an advertisement for recruiting female cabin crew for its northern region and she applied.

Though she received a call letter and fared well in the tests, she was not shortlisted for the job.

“The petitioner has taken four attempts so far but unfortunately she has not been short -listed for the post in question even though faring well in the tests conducted. The petitioner learnt reliably that she has not been able to make the cut on account of the fact that she is a transgender and the vacancies in the cabin crew were earmarked only for women. The petitioner has been rejected even though she has the required qualification and experience,” the plea said.

She added that though she went to the Office of the Ministry of Civil Aviation to discuss the issue. The petitioner said she has not been able to meet the airlines’ CMD till date.

The petitioner cited the April 2014 Supreme Court judgment in the National Legal Services Authority vs the Union of India case wherein the top court had recognised the third gender.

