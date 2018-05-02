Supreme Court judgment in NJAC case wrong: Mukul Rohatgi

Former-AG Mukul Rohatgi Former-AG Mukul Rohatgi

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi Tuesday said the Supreme Court judgment on the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) case was “wrong” and a “setback”. He was speaking at the 96th Foundation Day of Delhi University.

Rohatgi had appeared for the government in the case in which the Supreme Court rejected the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act and the 99th Constitutional Amendment that sought to give the government more say in the appointment of judges to the highest courts.

“I have seen ups and downs of the present government in the courts — whether the victories in Triple Talaq and other cases, then the setback in the NJAC case, which I still hold is a wrong judgment and so on and so forth,” Rohatgi said.

The former AG, who is an alumnus of NJAC, said his family was associated with the university for three generations. His father was an alumnus, and two sons also studied in DU.

He said he would be willing to represent the university in the court, even if it was against the government.

“The bond is strong, connection is strong. I offer my services to the Vice Chancellor. If you ever need my services in the court, I would certainly be available. Even if it is against Government of India, I will do it,” Rohatgi said.

Principal Secretary to the PM, Pramod Kumar Mishra, CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma — alumni of DU — also shared their experiences on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi stressed on the importance of collective responsibility of the community to “maximise contribution in nation building.”

