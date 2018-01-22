Supreme Court may put judges roster in public domain soon

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court is likely to soon make public the allocation of work to its various benches, sources said on Sunday. The move comes in the backdrop of the differences expressed by four senior judges of the court — Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph — with Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on a range of matters, including the assignment of cases.

“The apex court registry is very likely to upload on its website the decision of the CJI on allocation of matters. The system will be brought in the public domain as to who will hear what categories of cases,” the sources said.

Courts in the country follow a roster, which is basically a list that reflects the turn of duty of the various benches to hear the category of cases allocated to them. The Supreme Court too has a roster but it is not available to the public unlike in some high courts.

The senior judges were said to have been upset with the CJI for allocating cases while disregarding the roster. “There have been instances where a case having far reaching consequences for the nation and the institution had been assigned by the Chief Justices of this court selectively to the benches “of their preference” without any rational basis for such assignment. This must be guarded against at all costs,” a letter they wrote to the CJI two months ago and made public at the January 12 press meet said.

Following the protest by the four judges, officer-bearers of Supreme Court Bar Association led by its president Vikas Singh met the CJI and demanded that the roster be put in public domain.

