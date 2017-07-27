Supreme Court junks plea against Indu Sarkar, film to release tomorrow

Film’s director Madhur Bhandarkar also brought to the court’s notice that he had carried out the cuts as suggested by the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Film’s director Madhur Bhandarkar also brought to the court’s notice that he had carried out the cuts as suggested by the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of a woman, who claims to be the biological daughter of late Sanjay Gandhi, seeking a stay on the release of the movie ‘Indu Sarkar’. The movie will now release tomorrow as scheduled. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra said the film, based on the 1975-1977 Emergency period, is an “artistic expression” within the parameters of law and there was no justification to stall its release, PTI reported.

Film’s director Madhur Bhandarkar also brought to the court’s notice that he had carried out the cuts as suggested by the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The counsel for the petitioner had submitted that the movie was “full of concocted facts and is totally derogatory”.

A similar plea by the woman was dismissed by the Bombay High Court on July 24 on the grounds that the petitioner was unable to make her case seeking stay on the release of the movie. The high court had said the court could not interfere after the CBFC had already granted a certificate to the movie. The court had further observed that none of the acknowledged descendant of Sanjay Gandhi had raised an objection to the movie.

The film ran into trouble with the CBFC earlier and the board had demanded 14 cuts in the political drama. Abiding by the CBFC’s suggestions, Bhandarkar made revisions to the film and was granted a certificate by the board to release the movie.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court also dismissed a plea on Thursday to revoke the censor board’s clearance given to Indu Sarkar. Merely stating that one is a strong believer of Gandhis does not give a right to seek a stay on the release of the film, it said. The petition, filed by a lawyer, claimed the movie depicted late Indira Gandhi and her late son Sanjay in a bad light and was a “propaganda film”.

