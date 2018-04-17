Supreme Court junks PIL against pension, benefits to former MPs

“These are not justiciable issues,” a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S K Kaul said while rejecting a plea by the NGO Lok Prahari. “These are not justiciable issues,” a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S K Kaul said while rejecting a plea by the NGO Lok Prahari.

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a petition challenging payment of pensions and other allowances to MPs, former MPs and their associates, saying that these are matters of legislative policy under Parliament’s jurisdiction.

“We are of the view that these questions are in the orbit of the wisdom of Parliament in choosing/changing the legislative policy whether the various benefits created under the impugned provisions are rational having regard to the affluent financial status of some of the MPs or the poverty of the millions of the population etc. These are not justiciable issues,” a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S K Kaul said while rejecting a plea by the NGO Lok Prahari.

The court said the fact that MPs are not an employee of the state does not prevent them from being paid pension, as the term pension does not mean only payments made to former employees, but also pensions for old age, widows, persons with disability, etc.

