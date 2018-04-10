Supreme Court junks BJP petition: ‘won’t interfere in poll process’

The BJP had told the court that the ruling TMC was indulging in large-scale violence. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar0) The BJP had told the court that the ruling TMC was indulging in large-scale violence. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar0)

The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea by the BJP, seeking directions to West Bengal State Election Commission to issue nomination forms to its candidates for the Panchayat polls. The court said it cannot interfere once the election process has begun. The court, however, said a poll panel notification “fortified” reports of violence in the state and hoped that the commission will take steps to ensure free and fair polls.

“In view of the decision of this Court, in the case of Bodula Krishnaiah (vs. Union of India decided in 1996) wherein it was held that once the election process has been set in motion, the Court ought not to interfere, we are not inclined to interfere,” a bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre ordered.

The BJP had told the court that the ruling TMC was indulging in large-scale violence. “We are not getting nomination papers. I have videos which show the violence at many places,” senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the party, told the court. He had also requested the court to direct the poll panel to arrange for uploading the nomination form on its website so that candidates can download it.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for West Bengal government, claimed that it was BJP which was fomenting trouble.

