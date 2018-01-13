Supreme Court judges vs CJI Live Updates: SC Bar Association to hold meet over allegations by four judges

Supreme Court judges vs CJI LIVE UPDATES: Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph address a press conference in New Delhi on Friday (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha) Supreme Court judges vs CJI LIVE UPDATES: Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph address a press conference in New Delhi on Friday (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha)

In an unprecedented move on Friday, four top judges of the Supreme Court held a press conference during which they questioned the conduct of the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, especially over the allocation of cases. Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph — who make the current Supreme Court Collegium, the highest decision-making body of the judiciary — said they had failed to persuade CJI Dipak Misra that certain things are not in order, and left it to the people to protect the judiciary. They warned that democracy was under threat.

The government, in response, maintained that the matter will be sorted out within the judiciary and that the press conference “could have been avoided.” Meanwhile, the Opposition took note of the “disturbing” and “extremely serious” allegations.

Reactions to Supreme Court judges vs CJI LIVE UPDATES:

10.17 am: In case you missed what happened yesterday, four senior judges of the Supreme Court held a press conference. They said they had tried to approach Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra two months ago about a certain issue, but did not receive any response. Saying that all their efforts have failed, they said “we are discharging our duties to the nation.” Justice Chelameswar, who spoke on behalf of the group, added that, “Twenty years later, wise men shouldn’t say we sold our souls.”

Twenty years later, wise men shouldn’t say we sold our souls.

9.55 am: Meanwhile, president of the Bar Vikas Singh has said, “If they had to come for a press conference, then they should have said something substantial. Just creating doubts in the minds of people will not serve the interest of the judiciary. This was not properly planned. They didn’t say anything about Justice Loya.”

9.40 am: The Supreme Court Bar Association is expected to meet, a day after allegations against the institution were made by the top SC judges. They are likely to hold a press conference later today, reported ANI.

9.30 am: A day after four judges of the Supreme Court held a press conference to reveal that “things are not in order” in the judiciary, we bring you all the live updates, reactions and news.

