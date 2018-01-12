SC Judges’ revolt: Govt cautious, Opposition weighs options, calls for probing the issues

Top four SC judges addressing the press conference on Friday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Top four SC judges addressing the press conference on Friday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

With four most senior judges of the Supreme Court publicly questioning the functioning of the apex institution, the government struck a cautious note, with Minister of State for Law P P Chaudhury saying that the judiciary “will sort out the matter itself” and Attorney General K K Venugopal adding that their press conference “could have been avoided”.

The Opposition, however, described the judges’ allegations as “disturbing” and “extremely serious”, with Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying that the points raised by them were “extremely important”.

“They have mentioned that there is a threat to democracy, I think it needs to be looked into, it needs to be looked into carefully. They have also made a point about Judge Loya’s case. That is also something that needs to be investigated properly. It needs to be looked at from the highest levels of the Supreme Court. This type of thing has never happened before. It is unprecedented. And I think all the citizens who love the idea of justice, who believe in the Supreme Court, are looking at this issue,” Gandhi said.

On Friday, a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M M Shantanagoudar asked the Maharashtra government to file the autopsy report in the death of special CBI judge B H Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

The government, meanwhile, maintained that joining the issue would be “seen as taking sides” and “dangerous” considering that Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra’s term runs till October. Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who is expected to take over from Mishra, was among the senior-most judges who had said that the functioning of the Supreme Court was “not in order” during a press conference along with Justices J Chelameswar, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph. “Any statement from our side will be uncalled for,” said a Union Minister. Official sources said that the government “would like to maintain a distance”. “It is an internal matter of the judiciary,” sources said.

“Our judiciary is reputed all over the world, is independent and will sort out the matter itself,” Minister of State for Law P P Chaudhury said. Speaking to PTI, Attorney General Venugopal, who met the CJI after the judges’ press conference, said: “What has happened today could have been avoided. The judges will now have to act in statesmanship and ensure that the divisiveness is wholly neutralised and total harmony and mutual understanding will prevail in future. This is what all of us at the bar want and I am sure that the judges, including the CJI, will rise to the occasion.”

Government sources, meanwhile, pointed out that there had been issues in the judiciary in the past, too and referred to the tussles between Justice Y V Chandrachud and his successor Justice P N Bhagwati in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and between Justice A M Ahmadi and Justice Kuldip Singh in the 1990s. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury described the judges’ allegations as “very, very serious charges”. “These are tantamount to saying there is interference. Important matters being allotted to junior benches ignoring the senior judges. These are serious allegations. This is something that cannot be allowed to continue. Together the entire establishment must ensure that judiciary’s independence is maintained,” he said.

Asked about Justice Gogoi’s mention of the B H Loya case and whether there was outside interference in allocation of cases, Yechury said: “What they have left unsaid says many things.” Senior CPI leader D Raja, who went to meet Justice Chelameswar at his residence, said: “It was an extraordinary move and Parliament cannot remain mute spectators. So I wanted to know the details.”

Congress leader and former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar said that the “unprecedented and exceptional news conference” by the judges has “irretrievably dented the institutional integrity and moral authority of the Supreme Court”. “Everything the four judges have written is a cause of concern and needs to be addressed and hopefully the Chief Justice of India may wish to respond,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said: “The allegation regarding bench constitution is far too serious. In one sense, it points a finger at sensitive cases in the corridors of power. This must be resolved immediately and it cannot be without absolute transparent listing procedures and statesmanship by all concerned at the highest level.”

In the ruling BJP, leaders viewed judges’ press conference as an act of “indiscipline” rather than a “rebellion”. “This kind of indiscipline would damage the judiciary’s credibility,” said a party leader. A section of the BJP seemed to be keen on projecting the judges’ decision as “politically motivated” while another section in the Opposition referred to the option of impeachment.

