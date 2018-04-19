Supreme Court judgement on Judge Loya death a slap on Congress face, says Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday accused Congress party of trying to falsely implicate BJP President Amit Shah in death of Justice B H Loya and said the Supreme Court verdict was a “slap on the face of Congress”. There has been some invisible forces bend on to implicate BJP President Amit Shah in falsely but the judgment delivered by a bench of Supreme Court in connection with the death of Judge Loya was a “slap on the face of Congress”, Das told reporters at Sonari Aerodrum lounge just before returning to Ranchi.

The Jharkhand CM comment came after the Supreme Court dismissed a batch of pleas seeking an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge B H Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. The invisible forces were none but Congress, he alleged and claimed that the Congress-led UPA Government had even tried to implicate the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah in false cases but without success.

Stating that Congress party was losing its ground fast across the country, Das said they are now trying to misuse judiciary against the senior BJP leaders and challenged Congress party to fight them in public court (Election). About naxalism in the state, Das said the security forces comprised of state police, CRPF, Jaguar and others have sincerely been engaged in anti-naxal operations ever since his government came to power.

The Chief Minister said his government has targeted to make Jharkhand free from naxalism and criminal activities this year and ensure all round development. The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely to lay foundation of several development projects including AIIMS, 4000 MW power plant from Deoghar on 5th September this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App