Supreme Court judge recuses from hearing plea on Rakesh Asthana’s appointment

IPS Officer Rakesh Asthana. (SourceRakesh Asthana / Facebook) IPS Officer Rakesh Asthana. (SourceRakesh Asthana / Facebook)

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned a petition challenging the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as CBI Special Director to Friday after one of the judges dealing with the case recused from the hearing.

Justice Navin Sinha, who was part of a two-judge bench along with Justice Ranjan Gogoi before whom it was listed, recused from the hearing without assigning any reason.

The court said the matter would be listed before the appropriate bench on November 17.

The petition, filed by NGO Common Cause through advocate Prashant Bhushan, alleges that the appointment was “illegal” and “arbitrary”. It claimed the CBI was probing a matter in which Asthana’s name had emerged.

The petition sought quashing of Asthana’s appointment as, it claimed, the agency did not have the approval of the CBI director. It requested the court to direct the Centre to transfer Asthana out of the agency during pendency of the investigation.

