What is holding Centre from appointing Justice KM Joseph as SC judge, asks Chidambaram

Former Union minister P Chidambaram Thursday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government for stalling the appointment of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice KM Joseph as a Supreme Court judge despite the latter’s name getting cleared by the Collegium.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram questioned the intentions of the Centre. “Delighted that Ms Indu Malhotra will be sworn in as Judge of the Supreme Court tomorrow. Disappointed that Justice K M Joseph’s appointment is still on hold,” he tweeted.

“What is holding up Justice K M Joseph’s appointment? His State or his religion or his judgement in the Uttarakhand case?” he asked.

Stating that the recommendation of the SC Collegium is final, the former finance minister asked if the government considered itself to be above the law. “As the law stands now, the recommendation of the SC collegium is final and binding in the appointment of judges. Is the Modi government above the law?” he tweeted.

While the Centre on Wednesday cleared the elevation of senior advocate Indu Malhotra as a Supreme Court judge, it, however, kept on hold Justice Joseph’s name despite the Collegium recommending both names for appointment in January.

Justice K M Joseph had struck down the Centre’s order to impose President’s Rule in Uttarakhand in 2016. Ever since, the Collegium’s recommendation for Justice Joseph’s transfer to Andhra Pradesh and then his elevation to the Supreme Court has been blocked by the central government.

Meanwhile, Malhotra, the first woman to be elevated to the post of a Supreme Court judge directly from the Bar, has received the Presidential warrant, or requisite clearance to take oath as a Supreme Court judge. Her swearing-in is scheduled for Friday.

