Supreme Court Judges who protested ‘publicly’ against CJI are back at work

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The four most senior judges of the Supreme Court, who had on January 12 held an unprecedented press conference and raised the issue of assignment of cases and protested publicly against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Mishra, on Monday attended the court and took up their routine work.

The four judges — Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph — took up their respective business on the first working day of the top court after the January 12 presser.

However, there was a delay in the start of the proceedings of the apex court. The court began at 10:39 am, which was nine minutes late as per the scheduled time.

Supreme Court Crisis |Bar Council cautions political parties against meddling with judiciary

The Indian Express has learnt that CJI Dipak Misra has not made any move to reach out to the four judges since their Friday press meeting.

Justice Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph at the press conference. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha) Justice Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph at the press conference. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha)

There had been reports that the CJI could hold talks with the four judges who together with him comprise the Collegium, the highest decision-making body of the judiciary. However, sources close to the judges said that till late Sunday evening, there had been no overture in this regard on Justice Misra’s part.

Supreme Court Crisis | PM Modi’s Principal Secy Nripendra Misra drops by CJI Dipak Misra’s home

Yesterday, CJI Dipak Misra had met a seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India and Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh and had assured them that the crisis would be sorted out soon and congeniality would prevail.

In the presser, these judges had flagged some problems, including the assigning of cases in the apex court, and said there were certain issues affecting the country’s highest court.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd