SC issues notice to WhatsApp, Centre on data privacy

Supreme Court of India. Supreme Court of India.

“Take it or leave it!” is how the Supreme Court reacted first Monday as it started hearing a PIL that has sought to assert right to privacy for WhatsApp and Facebook users in India. But minutes later, the bench agreed to examine the subject and issued notices to the government, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, WhatsApp and Facebook, asking them to respond by February 6.

After initial arguments, the bench led by CJI J S Khehar was convinced that contours of right to privacy on social media and online chat groups must be examined, irrespective of whether such services were free or whether users had pressed “ok” and “proceed” buttons when the data sharing policy popped up.

The bench, also comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud, is dealing with the plea, which has sought blocking of information sharing between WhatsApp and Facebook in recognition of users’ right to privacy. The petitioners, law students Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi, have appealed against an order of Delhi High Court, which had in September directed WhatsApp to delete data of users from its servers until September 25 when its new privacy policy came into effect, but said it could not be asked to continue with the previous terms of service.