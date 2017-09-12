Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Haryana, CBSE on father’s plea seeking CBI investigation

Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit inside a washroom on September 8. Ashok Kumar, a bus conductor, was arrested in connection with the incident. (File Photo) Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit inside a washroom on September 8. Ashok Kumar, a bus conductor, was arrested in connection with the incident. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, the Haryana government and the state’s Director General (DG) of police, the CBSE and the CBI on a plea seeking a probe by the central agency into the murder of a seven-year-old boy inside Ryan International School last week.

Taking up a petition filed by Barun Chandra Thakur, father of the child, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said, “This petition is not restricted only to the school concerned as it has a countrywide effect.”

“In this petition, the petitioner has prayed for many a relief, but basically, it relates to ensure absolute safety and security of each and every child studying in all the schools across the country, and to command the authorities of the school managements and the promoters to take steps so that the safety and security is sustained and no one is affected. That apart, the prayer is for framing guidelines and also to take appropriate action against violators,” the bench, also comprising Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud, said. It asked the parties to respond within three weeks.

The petition referred to instances of children dying in some other schools across the country and requested the court to “issue directions in the form of guidelines, by which the liability, responsibility and accountability of the management of the school shall be obligated and fixed in clear terms in case of an accident of any kind taking place, when a child, studying in the schools located across the country, is in the care and control of the schools”.

Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit inside a washroom on September 8. Ashok Kumar, a bus conductor, was arrested in connection with the incident. The petition, however, said that Kumar did not appear to be the real killer and that “a fool-proof investigation in this case can happen only when an expert body or agency like CBI is entrusted with the task. It is not an ordinary case but several baffling questions make it complex and complicated”.

