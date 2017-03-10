Supreme Court issues bailable warrant against Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan in contempt case

Supreme Court of India (file photo) Supreme Court of India (file photo)

The Supreme Court issued a bailable warrant against Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan after he failed to show up in compliance of the contempt proceedings initiated against him for writing contentious letters against sitting and retired apex court and high court judges. The apex court noted it was left with no alternative.

The court has directed the West Bengal DGP to personally execute the warrant against Justice Karnan to ensure his appearance before it on March 31, PTI reported.

Justice Karnan was on February 8 directed to show up in court to respond to a contempt notice, issued by a suo motu proceeding for writing letters, in which he levelled corruption charges against several sitting and retired judges.

Earlier in February, the seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice JS Khehar was mulling various options under the law. The court had said that it would give Justice Karnan adequate time to prepare his reply to the showcause notice under the Contempt of Courts Act and present his case.

During a hearing in February, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had brought on record a letter purportedly written by Justice Karnan to the court registry, making several accusations against the judges on the bench that had issued the contempt notice. “He has brought down the dignity of this court and is acting in a fashion that might shake the public confidence in the system. Let formal charges be framed against him and ask him to respond,” the Attorney General had said then.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd