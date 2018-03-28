Supreme Court holds khap interference in marriage of adults illegal

The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that right of adult individuals to choose their life partners was above class honour and that it was “illegal” for khap panchayats to summon and punish couples for this. The court ordered that such activities of khap panchayats “are to be stopped in entirety” and called upon Parliament to come up with a suitable legislation. It also laid down “preventive, remedial and punitive” measures.

“Honour killing guillotines individual liberty, freedom of choice and one’s own perception of choice. It has to be sublimely borne in mind that when two adults consensually choose each other as life partners, it is a manifestation of their choice which is recognized under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution. Such a right has the sanction of the constitutional law and once that is recognised, the said right needs to be protected and it cannot succumb to the conception of class honour or group thinking which is conceived of on some notion that remotely does not have any legitimacy,” a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said, disposing of a petition by NGO Shakti Vahini in 2010.

The NGO had sought directions to state governments and the Centre to take preventive steps to combat honour crimes.

The court held, “The human rights of a daughter, brother, sister or son are not mortgaged to the so-called or so-understood honour of the family or clan or the collective. The act of honour killing puts the rule of law in a catastrophic crisis.”

“There cannot be any assault on human dignity as it has the potentiality to choke the majesty of law. Therefore, we would recommend to the legislature to bring law appositely covering the field of honour killing,” the bench said.

Stating that khap panchayats or any other institution had no space in deciding consent in marriages, it said “…the consent of the family or the community or the clan is not necessary once the two adult individuals agree to enter into a wedlock… If there is offence committed by one because of some penal law, that has to be decided as per law which is called determination of criminality.”

The court concluded that any kind of torture or torment or ill-treatment by any assembly in the name of honour that curtails the choice of individuals relating to love and marriage “is illegal and cannot be allowed a moment of existence” and warned that “khap panchayats or such assembly should not take the law into their hands”.

“They have no authority. They are entitled to lodge an FIR or inform the police. They may also facilitate so that the accused is dealt with in accordance with law. But, by putting forth a stand that they are spreading awareness, they really can neither affect others’ fundamental rights nor cover up their own illegal acts….Their activities are to be stopped in entirety,” the court said rejecting the arguments by the panchayats that they were trying to advance awareness on same gotra marriages and maintaining sex ratio.

As part of preventive measures, it said that where the states have knowledge of a proposed khap meet, the police must try to prevent them and if such meetings are held, must dissuade it from taking any decision causing harm to any couple or their family. The police should file an FIR if any such meeting passes any diktat against any couple which does not meet their acceptance, or their families, the court said, and called upon states to “consider..establishing a safe house at each District Headquarter” where couples facing threats can be lodged.

It asked state governments to create special cells in every District “comprising of the SP, the District Social Welfare Officer and District Adi-Dravidar Welfare Officer to receive petitions/complaints of harassment of and threat to couples of inter-caste marriage.”

The court directed that trial in all cases of honour killing be fast-tracked and the cases disposed of in six months from date of taking cognizance. It gave states six weeks’ time to comply with its directions.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App