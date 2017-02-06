Supreme Court grants bail to Saradha scam accused Manoranjana Sinh

Manoranjana Sinh was arrested from CGO complex at Salt Lake in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express File photo) Manoranjana Sinh was arrested from CGO complex at Salt Lake in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express File photo)

More than a year after her arrest, the Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Saradha scam accused Manoranjana Sinh. CBI arrested the former journalist in October 2015 on suspicions of links with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. She was accused of allegedly taking money from Saradha group chairman Sudipta Sen, misappropriation of funds, cheating and criminal conspiracy. Her estranged husband Matang Sinh, a former union minister, was already in the custody as one of the accused in the scams at the time of her arrest.

Matang Sinh is facing a trial before the special court under PMLA in Kolkata. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached two flats worth Rs 100 crore in the posh Lutyens zone area of the national Capital belonging to the former union minister in connection with its money laundering probe in the Saradha scam case. It was the fifth attachment order issued by the agency. ED has so far attached properties worth Rs 700 crore in the case.

