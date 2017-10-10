Godhra verdict: Death to life

Burnt bogies of Sabarmati Express train. (Express archive photo) Burnt bogies of Sabarmati Express train. (Express archive photo)

The 11 convicts whose death sentences were commuted to life by Gujarat High Court on Monday:

Bilal Haji, 56

Aka Bilal Ismail Abdul Majid Sujela. Convicted of being part of mob, trying to stop fire vehicle.

Abdul Razzak Md Kurkur, 39

Owner of Aman Guesthouse where plot is said to have been hatched. Charged with storing petrol and providing it to the co-accused.

Salim Zarda, 38

Aka Salman Yusuf Sattar Zarda. Convicted of conspiracy, purchasing, storing and carrying petrol to site, throwing/pouring petrol on/in Coach S-6 and instigating others. In 2014, he jumped parole and was booked in a truck loot case in Vapi.

Zabir Binyamin Behra, 34

Charged with buying petrol and entering the coach to pour the fuel.

Latiko, 36

Aka Mehboob Ahmed Yusuf Hasan. A tea vendor on platform, charged with a scuffle with kar sevaks, mobilising crowd, pouring petrol.

Lalu, 38

Aka Hasan Ahmed Charkha. Charged with throwing burning rags and torching the coach.

Ramjani Binyamin Behra, 43

Driving vehicle carrying petrol.

Irfan Bhobho, 37

Aka Irfan Abdul Majid Ghanchi Kalanda. Charged with bringing petrol to Aman Guesthouse.

Mehboob Khalid Chanda, 45

Being part of mob, pelting stones, instigating others.

Bala, 40

Aka Siraj Ahmed Abdul Rehman Meda. Role in conspiracy, buying storing and carrying petrol.

Irfan Mohammed Hanif Abdul Gani Pataliya, 34

Part of mob, role in buying, storing and carrying, throwing/pouring petrol also instigating others.

In 2011, Trial court held that Salim Zarda and Lalu had called Binyamin to Aman Guesthouse belonging to Abdul Razzak Kurkur. They bought petrol and kept the tempo at the back of the guesthouse. Imran Ahmed Bhatuk aka Sheru, Hasan Ahmed Charkha and Mehboob Khalid Chanda kept petrol in Kurkur’s house. At night, Bilal Haji and Faruk Mohammad Bhana told coa-accused that they had met Maulavi Hussain Haji Ibrahim Umerji (who was acquitted) who ordered that coach be set on fire. Another meeting was held in the guesthouse. After ascertaining that train was late, they dispersed and returned at 6-6.30 a.m. Court held that when train arrived, a crowd of 900 had gathered, including the 11.

