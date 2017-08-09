Supreme Court gives Centre, J&K 3 months to consider plea for minorities panel

A Chief Justice of India J S Khehar-led bench called the Jammu and Kashmir government’s stand on the matter “disastrous”. (File Photo) A Chief Justice of India J S Khehar-led bench called the Jammu and Kashmir government’s stand on the matter “disastrous”. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir’s BJP-PDP government three months to take a “considered view” on the demand for setting up a Minorities Commission in the state. It told the Centre that it was the last opportunity for it to discuss with the Jammu and Kashmir government a host of issues, including whether the state’s majority Muslims community could be regarded as a minority to avail benefits under the category.

A Chief Justice of India J S Khehar-led bench called the Jammu and Kashmir government’s stand on the matter “disastrous” while hearing lawyer Ankur Sharma’s petition seeking directions for setting up of the Commission “to safeguard interests of Jammu and Kashmir’s religious and linguistic minorities’’. The state government had filed an affidavit earlier this year and opposed the demand.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App