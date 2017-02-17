Supreme Court gets five more judges, strength now 28

Supreme Court. (File Photo) Supreme Court. (File Photo)

Five new Supreme Court judges were today sworn in, taking the apex court’s strength to 28, including the Chief Justice of India. Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Navin Sinha, Mohan M Shantanagoudar, Deepak Gupta and S Abdul Nazeer were administered the oath of office by CJI J S Khehar this morning. Justice Kaul was the Chief Justice of Madras High Court while Justice Sinha was the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court. Justices Shantanagoudar and Gupta were the chief justices of Kerala and Chhattisgarh high courts respectively and Justice Nazeer was a judge in the Karnataka High Court.

The sanctioned strength of judges in the apex court is 31, including the CJI. President Pranab Mukherjee had recently signed their Warrants of Appointment.