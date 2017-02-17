Latest News
  • Supreme Court gets five more judges, strength now 28

Supreme Court gets five more judges, strength now 28

The sanctioned strength of judges in the apex court is 31, including the CJI.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:February 17, 2017 1:01 pm
supreme court, sc, supreme court child custody case, child custody case india, child custody supreme court, india news, indian express news, latest news Supreme Court. (File Photo)

Five new Supreme Court judges were today sworn in, taking the apex court’s strength to 28, including the Chief Justice of India. Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Navin Sinha, Mohan M Shantanagoudar, Deepak Gupta and S Abdul Nazeer were administered the oath of office by CJI J S Khehar this morning. Justice Kaul was the Chief Justice of Madras High Court while Justice Sinha was the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court. Justices Shantanagoudar and Gupta were the chief justices of Kerala and Chhattisgarh high courts respectively and Justice Nazeer was a judge in the Karnataka High Court.

The sanctioned strength of judges in the apex court is 31, including the CJI. President Pranab Mukherjee had recently signed their Warrants of Appointment.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 17: Latest News