Supreme Court for video recording of proceedings

The Supreme Court on Monday favoured video recording of its proceedings as well as that of the High Courts.

A two-judge bench of Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit spoke its mind during the hearing of a plea by one Pradyuman Bisht seeking audio and video recording of court proceedings of trial court proceedings as a measure of transparency.

The bench asked: “What about High Court and this Court? Constitutional courts in other countries have audio and video recording.”

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh told the bench that there was a decision of the e-committee of the SC against recording of proceedings. But Justice Goel was quick to point out “it was a decision on the administrative side”. While hearing the petition on March 28, the court had asked high courts to install CCTV cameras without audio recording facility in atleast two district courts in every state and Union territory.

On Monday, it allowed the HCs to extend the facility alongwith provision for audio recording to trial courts.

