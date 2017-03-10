Supreme Court dismisses Gopal Ansal’s plea, orders him to surrender

Inside the Uphaar cinema. (Tashi Tobgyal) Inside the Uphaar cinema. (Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed real estate baron Gopal Ansal’s plea to not serve the remainder of one-year jail term in the 1997 Uphaar fire case, and directed him to surrender by March 20. A bench led by Justice Ranjan Gogoi rejected Gopal’s plea seeking parity with his elder brother Sushil Ansal, who was let off by serving the term already undergone due to his advanced age and medical conditions. Fifty-nine people had died of asphyxia in the Uphaar cinema complex during the screening of Hindi movie ‘Border’ on June 13, 1997.

“The appeal filed by Gopal Ansal against the order of the registrar is dismissed. The criminal miscellaneous petition is also dismissed,” observed the bench, also comprising Justice Kurian Joseph and Justice Adarsh K Goel. On a request made by Gopal’s lawyer, Ram Jethmalani, the bench extended his time to surrender till March 20, which was otherwise expiring on Thursday.

During the hearing, Jethmalani claimed that Gopal’s body and health are more bitter than his elder brother, and that “going back into custody after a period of release is much more painful and tragic than serving out the whole sentence once and for all.”

The senior lawyer also contended that Gopal was “almost a dead person now” and that he was “living on charity and with help from others”. Appearing for the CBI, senior counsel Harish Salve said that Gopal’s application was not maintainable since it was seeking a “review of the review”.

Salve pointed out that once a review petition has already been decided by the court, he could not have filed an application in the form of seeking a review of the order made in the review. Senior counsel K T S Tulsi, who represented the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), supported Salve’s submissions.

Tulsi added that the AVUT had filed a similar plea to send Sushil Ansal back to jail in the case. Hence, if Gopal’s application was to be considered, their plea must also be taken note of. The bench rejected AVUT’s plea too, in the final order.

The bench, by a 2:1 majority verdict delivered on February 9, had given relief to 76-year-old Sushil considering his “advanced age-related complications”, but asked the younger sibling to surrender in four weeks to serve the remaining jail term. Gopal is expected to serve a little over four months in jail now.