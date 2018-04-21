Supreme Court dismisses Dawood Ibrahim kin’s plea against attachment of properties

A bench of justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre dismissed the plea on Friday, saying the properties belonged to the fugitive don. (File) A bench of justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre dismissed the plea on Friday, saying the properties belonged to the fugitive don. (File)

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea by gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s mother Ameena Bi Kashar and sister Haseena Parker, challenging the order to attach their residential properties worth crores in Mumbai.

A bench of justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre dismissed the plea on Friday, saying the properties belonged to the fugitive don.

Two of these properties were in the name of Ameena Bi Kaskar and the other five in the name of Parker — both are dead now — and were allegedly acquired with Ibrahim’s wealth.

Ameena Bi Kaskar and Parker had moved the Supreme Court, challenging an order of the Delhi High Court, which had turned down their plea against the order for seizure of their properties in Mumbai under the Smugglers And Foreign Exchange Manipulators Forfeiture Of Property) Act.

The Act provides for forfeiture of “illegally acquired properties” of smugglers and foreign exchange manipulators and their relatives.

They contended that they were not duly served forfeiture notices and so the subsequent proceedings to attach their properties at Nagpada in south Mumbai were illegal.

Dawood, the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai blasts, is listed as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council’s IS and al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.

