SC dismisses bail plea of film producer Karim Morani in rape case

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea of Bollywood film producer Karim Morani challenging the Hyderabad High Court verdict cancelling his bail in a rape case. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud asked the producer to surrender before the Telangana Police in connection with the case.

The Hyderabad High Court on September 5 had upheld the decision of the sessions court cancelling bail of Morani in the rape case. The sessions court had taken note of the fact that Morani, who is also an accused in the 2G scam case, had concealed the fact that he was facing trial in the high profile corruption case and had been in jail for several months.

An FIR was filed by an aspiring actor alleging that she was raped by the film producer.

