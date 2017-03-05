Supreme Court dismisses Army’s review petition on Summary Court Martial

Supreme Court. Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by the Army seeking review of its July 2016 verdict wherein it had held that Summary Court Martial (SCM) must be held rarely and in exceptional circumstances and with reasons recorded in writing. The Army had urged in the review petition that there was no provision in the Army Act for recording reasons for an SCM. While dismissing the review filed on merits, the SC has clarified that the requirement of recording reasons would operate from the date of the decision of the SC- 5th July 2016.

In one of its most important rulings on military law, the SC had earlier declared that the Army’s system of SCM was an exceptional provision and not the rule. The apex court had affirmed the view of the Delhi High Court that SCM is an exception and before conducting it immediacy of action must be shown with recorded reasons.

The High Court had held that the origin of SCM could be traced to the 1857 mutiny for “prompt and swift award of punishment to indisciplined Sepoy malefactors.” It had held that SCM was meant for extraordinary situations and routine recourse would result in taking away “livelihood without affording normal procedural protections of law”.

The Apex Court had also endorsed the view of a Committee of Experts constituted by the Defence Minister to look into litigation, wherein it had opined that SCM was an exceptional provision not meant for regular recourse and it was desirable to replace it with a more robust system meeting Constitutional norms.

The panel had observed that there was not even a concept of a ‘judgement or detailed reasons’ in an SCM which did not meet the basic fundamentals of a trial or independence as laid down by the International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights and there was no availability of even a legally trained Judge Advocate to advise the officer conducting the trial.

The Committee had however stated that the requirement of discipline in the uniformed services could not be underestimated but SCM may not be treated as a routine recourse when other effective tools of enforcing discipline were available. The SC had held that the Committee had summed up the approach to be adopted quite well.

A Summary Court Martial is conducted by the Commanding Officer of the unit and there is virtually no legal aid available to the accused in this kind of trial. Normally, such trials are to be held in field conditions where it is absolutely neccessary to conduct the court martial inmediately in order to maintain discipline in the unit.