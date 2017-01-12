Supreme Court directs Unitech to pay Rs 2 crore to 39 flat buyers in Gurgaon

The apex court was hearing a plea filed against Unitech builders in connection of the delays in allotting flats to its buyers. (File Photo) The apex court was hearing a plea filed against Unitech builders in connection of the delays in allotting flats to its buyers. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Thursday directed Unitech Builders to pay a sum of Rs 2 crore to 39 flat buyers of its Vista housing project in Gurugram, reported ANI. The apex court was hearing a plea filed against the builders for delays in allotting flats to its buyers. Earlier, the top court had also vacated the stay in various high courts and consumer courts across the country against the real estate company. The next date of hearing is scheduled on January 11.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had stayed the proceedings against Unitech after over 100 buyers of flats filed a plea seeking return of their money. The buyers said they were not allotted their flats in time following which they approached the Supreme Court court for a direction and order against Unitech.

On October 19, the top court ordered to disburse Rs 15 crore deposited by the Unitech builders in the court’s registry to the investors on a pro rata basis. Apart from this, the bench had also directed to refund the money to 38 buyers as they refused to rely on the assurance of possession by 2017. Furthermore, in August, the Supreme Court had pulled up Unitech, which had been asked to deposit Rs. 5 crore by August 5, 2016, for delaying the completion of a high-end residential project Burgundy that the real estate firm had launched on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, saying it will be liable to contempt of court if it violates the settlement terms, reported ANI.

