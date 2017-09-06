Supreme Court directs states to appoint nodal officer to curb cow vigilantism

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed all state governments to appoint a senior police officer as a nodal officer in each district to ensure that incidents of cow vigilantism are prevented and dealt with effectively. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also directed the chief secretaries of every state government to file a status report giving details of the actions taken to prevent incidents of cow vigilantism.
The bench, also comprising Justices Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar, asked the Centre to respond to the submission that it (Central government) could issue directions under Article 256 of the Constitution to all state governments on issues related to law and order. The apex court was hearing a PIL filed by Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, seeking various reliefs, including a direction to all the governments to take preventive measures against cow vigilantism.
Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Gandhi, referred to various incidents of lynching and assault on the pretext that the victims were either carrying or in possession of beef or had eaten it. She also referred to an earlier statement of Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar that the Central government did not approve of such incidents of people taking law into their hands. Besides Gandhi, Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla had earlier filed a similar petition on the issue.
- Sep 6, 2017 at 1:34 pmARE WE LIVING IN 21ST CENTURY ??? MY QUESTION TO GAU RAKSHAKS - WHICH HINDU HOLY BOOK ( BHAGAT GEETA, RAMAYANA, UPANISHADS ETC. ) HAS MENTIONED COW AS HOLY ANIMAL. PLEASE GIVE DOCUMENTARY PROOF. ANY HOW MUSLIMS, CHRISTIANS, BUDDHISTS ARE ABIDING BY THE LAW OF BAN OF COW SLAUGHTER. AND IN THE NAME OF COW PROTECTION WHY GAURAKSHAKS ARE KILLING PEOPLE . WHO HAS GIVEN THEM DIRECTION FOR THIS . UGLY PEOPLE AND UGLY THINKING. CAN U BAN THE REST OF THE WORLD FROM COW SLAUGHTER ??? I APPRECIATE SC FOR THIER DIRECTIVE TO STATES. AND PLEASE DIRECT BOMBAY HIGH COURT TO GIVE VEDICT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE FOR THE PE IONS AGAINST BAN OF BULL SLAUGHTER. FOR MANY MONTHS I HAVE NOT EATEN BEEF !!!!Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 1:22 pmSupreme Court High Court Judges are totally corrupt and are in the payrolls of 'meat mafias', 'fertilizer lobbies'. Can these corrupt Judges find a way out of our TOXIC FOOD CHAIN? Do these Judges know that Cow Smugglers are not Mahatmas and are armed to the cheek to attack the vigilantes?Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 1:18 pmCan Deepak Mishra, Amitava Roy, Khanwilkar specify who will protect the interests of thousands of cows bulls which are inhumanly transported mercilessly slaughtered daily? Stop being the agents of MEAT LOBBY.Reply