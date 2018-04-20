Supreme Court directs Centre to seize Dawood Ibrahim’s Mumbai assets, dismisses sister’s plea

In November last year, Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) became the first government body to sell off three of Dawood’s properties during a public auction in south Mumbai. (File) In November last year, Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) became the first government body to sell off three of Dawood’s properties during a public auction in south Mumbai. (File)

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the central government to seize fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s properties in Mumbai. The SC bench, led by R K Agrawal, passed the order while dismissing a plea by the underworld don’s sister Haseena Parkar against attachment of the assets by the government. Parkar had died in July, 2014.

In November last year, Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) (SAFEMA) of the Finance Ministry became the first government body to sell off three of Dawood’s properties during a public auction in south Mumbai. The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust won the bid and paid the auction amount in the stipulated time period, making it the first body to buy properties of one of the most-wanted criminals of India.

The three properties that went under the hammer were — six flats in Dambarwala building (Room no: 18-20, 25, 26 and 28), Hotel Raunaq Afroz on 33 Pakmodia Street and Shabnam Guest House at Bhendi Bazar, the last known addresses of Dawood Ibrahim. While Shabnam Guest House was sold for Rs 3.053 crore, Dawood’s ancestral property — Damarwala building was auctioned at Rs 3.53 crores. Hotel Raunaq Afroz was bid at the highest for Rs 4.53 crore.

“According to the terms of auction, the highest bidder was required to deposit 25 per cent of the bidding amount within 30 days and the total amount within 90 days. SBUT, accordingly paid off the bidding amount within the stipulated time. After receiving the amount, all the documents pertaining to the title of the properties have been handed over to SBUT and the properties have been transferred to the trust. They are now the legal owners,” an official from SAFEMA, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express last month. “By successfully carrying out the auction, SAFEMA is the first government body that has managed to sell properties belonging to Dawood Ibrahim,” added the official.

