Supreme Court directs all HCs to fast track POCSO cases

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued directions to all the high courts to ensure fast track POCSO trials and they may also constitute a three-judges committee for the regulation and monitoring of trial cases of sexual assault on children.

In furtherance to the PIL filed by Alakh Alok Srivastava, lawyer, the apex court has further directed the country’s high courts to ensure that such cases be decided by special courts. Thirdly, all high courts should instruct the trial judges to deny unnecessary adjournments in cases falling under POCSO Act.

President Ram Nath Kovind had given a nod to the ordinance on rape on April 22 which, sought for death penalty for perpetrators committing sexual assault on children below the age of 12 by the Centre. On April 28, the Centre had proposed an amendment to the Act, including boy child in the purview of child victims of sexual assault.

“The government has always strived to develop gender neutral laws. Government has proposed amendment in the POCSO Act to seek justice for survivors of child sexual abuse,” tweeted the WCD Ministry on April 26.

The process to bring about the ordinance was initiated by the Centre on April 20 in the advent of the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. After the public outcry over the crime committed in Kathua, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that it had started the process to ensure death penalty to the convicted of sexual assault of children below 12.

Appearing himself before the court, Srivastava had approached the top court post Kathua rape and murder case seeking death penalty for accused convicted for sexual assault of children below 12-year-old.

