Supreme Court did not pass direction on Mahakaleshwar temple rituals: bench

Supreme Court of India. New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Supreme Court of India. New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The management of Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple has removed a notice that imposed certain restrictions on offerings and rituals, attributing them to the Supreme Court, following criticism from the top court.

“We have not passed any interim direction with regard to the manner in which the religious ceremonies have to be performed in the temple. This court has not passed any order whatsoever that, during the bhasma aarti, what rituals can, or what rituals cannot be, performed, and neither it is the job of this court to interfere in such rituals,” Justices Arun Mishra and Mohan Shantanagoudar said.

The court had appointed experts after reports that the lingam was getting eroded because of ritual offerings.

