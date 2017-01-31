Supreme Court denies bail to Asaram in sexual assault cases

In August 2013, Asaram was arrested by the Rajasthan police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at his Jodhpur ashram. (File Photo) In August 2013, Asaram was arrested by the Rajasthan police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at his Jodhpur ashram. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of self-styled godman Asaram in a sexual assault case lodged in Rajasthan, and ordered registration of a fresh FIR for submitting a “fictitious” document in court to make out a case for bail.

“The instant act (of placing fictitious document through his ‘parokar’) constitutes a serious offence and it can’t be let off merely by tendering an apology. We direct registration of an FIR based on the letter dated November 8, 2016 and also the affidavit filed in compliance of the order dated December 6, 2016,” said the bench comprising Chief Justice of India J S Khehar and Justice N V Ramana.

It added: “We direct the concerned investigating officer to complete the investigation thereof at the earliest and, in case an offence is made out, initiate criminal prosecution in accordance with the law against all the concerned parties.” Dismissing the regular bail plea, the court noted that the trial was unnecessarily prolonged and that the prosecution witnesses were being attacked, which had led to the death of two witnesses.

The bench also rejected Asaram’s interim bail plea on medical grounds in another sexual offence case registered in Gujarat, saying the petition was devoid of merit and that his health condition was “not so serious” as to require him to be transferred to another jail or hospital. Asaram is currently lodged in a jail in Jodhpur.