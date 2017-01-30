Asaram Bapu denied bail, Supreme Court says plea ‘devoid of merit’

The self proclaimed ‘Godman’ Asaram Bapu. (Source: File) The self proclaimed ‘Godman’ Asaram Bapu. (Source: File)

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail application of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is facing allegations of sexual assault. Asaram moved the apex court for bail on medical grounds. Refusing to modify its earlier order that had declined him interim bail, the Supreme Court bench observed that the instant plea was devoid of merit and, therefore, dismissed. This was the seventh bail application of the 74-year-old that has been rejected by the court. He was sent to jail in August 2013 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old school girl.

More details to follow.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd