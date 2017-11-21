Supreme Court defers hearing in Rohingya deportation case to December 5

Children at a camp for Rohingya Muslims in Kalindi Kunj, New Delhi. (Express Photo/Oinam Anand) Children at a camp for Rohingya Muslims in Kalindi Kunj, New Delhi. (Express Photo/Oinam Anand)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred its hearing in the case seeking directions against Centre’s move to deport Rohingya Muslims to December 5, reported news agency ANI. The petition has been filed by two refugees. In the last hearing, the apex court had said it would give the matter a “holistic hearing” today, as the refugee crisis throws up an “extraordinary” situation.

Over 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh in the wake of violence against the ethnic community. The Centre maintains that the influx of illegal immigrants “infringe on the rights of Indian citizens” and “pose grave security challenges.” The government had told Parliament in August that over 14,000 Rohingya refugees registered with the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) were residing in India, largely in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR and Rajasthan.

During its earlier hearing, the SC said there was a need to strike a balance between national interests and human rights. The three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said, “It is a large issue. A issue of great magnitude. Therefore, the state has a big role. The role of the state in such a situation has to be multipronged.”

“We will not permit any emotional arguments. We are not going to be swayed. We will go by the letter of the law… We know the problem of the nation. We also know the problem of the people. We are only striving how to strike a balance,” the court had added.

