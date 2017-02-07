Supreme Court defers CBI probe order over graft charges on Nabam Tuki

Congress leader Nabam Tuki. (PTI Photo) Congress leader Nabam Tuki. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday set aside a Gauhati High Court order to conduct a CBI probe against former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki over corruption charges during his tenure as PWD Minister of the state in 2006.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar asked the Gauhati High Court to hear the PIL afresh, on which a CBI probe was launched against the Congress leader.

Referring to the 2015 High Court order, the bench said that since the former CM had not been accorded the hearing, a fresh adjudication was needed.

However, it accepted the submission of Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, representing CBI, that several FIRs had been lodged in pursuance of the HC order and the consequential proceedings and investigation should not be stayed.