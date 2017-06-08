Supreme Court declines to hear CS Karnan’s plea seeking stay on his conviction

THE SUPREME Court on Wednesday declined to hear Calcutta High Court’s Justice C S Karnan’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a contempt of court case. The matter was mentioned before a vacation bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and Deepak Gupta. The bench refused to interfere with the order or conviction and sentencing that a special seven-judge bench had pronounced.

“I am seeking only a stay. I had made a request to the CJI (chief justice of India) to take up the matter. Justice Karnan, like other litigants, is entitled to get at least an order from the court,” Karnan’s counsel, Mathews J Nedumpara, told the bench. “The order was passed by the special bench. We cannot say anything,” the bench said. “You ask these questions to the special bench.”

The counsel pointed out that the detailed order had not been made available yet and sought a stay on the sentencing order till his plea was taken up. But the court said: “Nothing has happened in the past one month. You wait for three or four more weeks and go to the special bench. We cannot help you.’’

The SC had on May 9 convicted justice Karnan of contempt of court and sentenced him to six months in jail for defying its orders. The court had asked the West Bengal Police to implement the order “forthwith”. Karnan has since gone missing with some saying that he had fled the country. His counsel denied this.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App