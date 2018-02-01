Supreme Court: Decide petitions against Karti Chidambaram circulars in two months

The top court also said it has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case and asked the High Court to deal with the prayers independently. The top court also said it has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case and asked the High Court to deal with the prayers independently.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Madras High Court to decide in two months petitions challenging two lookout circulars issued against former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram and others in a corruption case.

“The (four) writ petitions…challenging the Look Out Circulars of June 16, 2017 and July 18, 2017, be decided by the Division Bench presided over by the Chief Justice of the High Court of Madras,” a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud ordered.

The apex court, which had stayed the High Court order of August 10 last year keeping in abeyance the lookout circulars issued on June 16 and July 28 last year, made it clear that its interim order “shall continue till the matter is finally disposed of”.

The top court also said it has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case and asked the High Court to deal with the prayers independently. The bench also said the High Court will deal with the application, if any, of the accused seeking permission to go abroad on merits.

