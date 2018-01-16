Supreme Court crisis: Congress slams govt for attacking judiciary through RSS functionaries

- Supreme Court crisis: Attorney General K K Venugopal hopes issues will be ‘fully settled’ soon
- Supreme Court crisis: See a political conspiracy, what judges did is unforgivable, says senior RSS leader
- Medical Council of India bribery scam: Prashant Bhushan sends transcripts to four ‘rebel’ plus Justice Sikri, says probe CJI
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday slammed the BJP government at the Centre for attacking the judiciary through RSS functionaries, a day after RSS leader J Nandkumar alleged ‘political conspiracy’ behind the press conference organised by four seniormost Supreme Court judges targeting the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra last Friday.
In a Twitter post, Surjewala said: “Sad & deplorable! BJP attacks judiciary through RSS functionaries. All the ‘Nation’ wants is the issues raised by the Seniormost judges to be resolved, but for which ‘democracy’ is in peril. BJP Govt should help resolution then muddle & polarize.”
Congress’ reaction comes after J Nandkumar, Akhil Bharatiya Sah Boudhik Pramukh of the RSS, told The Indian Express that “All these (developments) and Left leader D Raja’s visit to (the House of) one of the justices, who addressed the press conference, indicate a perfect political conspiracy behind this. The timing was critical.” Also Read: Supreme Court crisis: See a political conspiracy, what judges did is unforgivable, says senior RSS leader
The senior RSS functionary also said what the four seniormost judges “have done is unforgivable” because “they have tried to attack the uncompromising faith of the people in the judicial system.” Also Read: Back to work but not back to business as usual
Nandkumar, who spoke over the phone with The Indian Express, said: “I was deeply pained by the judges’ move. What they have done is unforgivable. They have tried to attack the uncompromising faith of the people in the judicial system by washing dirty political laundry in public. For whatever reason, they should not have done it. Now what will happen? Anyone who has differences with senior judges can come out in public? This can take place in High Courts too. What will you do to protect the institution?”
Earlier on January 13 in a Facebook post, Nandkumar had slammed the four judges for “poisoning the waters”, alleging that the public attack against the CJI closely followed his order to reopen cases relating to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Also Read: Attorney General K K Venugopal hopes issues will be ‘fully settled’ soon
In the post in Malayalam, Nandakumar says “identify those who poison the drinking water”, that democracy exists on some basic foundations in which citizens have uncompromised faith, and judiciary is one of them. Those who attempt to demolish it, he says in the post, are committing an unpardonable mistake.
He even pointed out that Congress leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal was pulled up for seeking deferment of the Ayodhya title suit case till after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Last Friday, the apex court found itself grappling with an unprecedented crisis after four of its most senior judges went public, questioning the conduct of the Chief Justice of India, especially over the allocation of cases. The four judges alleged that cases having far-reaching consequences for the nation and the institution had been assigned by the CJI selectively to benches ‘of their preference’. When asked if it was about the petitions seeking a probe into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya, Justice Gogoi replied in the affirmative.
- Jan 16, 2018 at 11:21 amdesperation visible in an ancient-colonial-almost-fatally-wounded corrupt congress ....they tried defaming the army, the rbi and now the judiciary.....what next....congressi thugs are working overtime to put nails in its coffin....every destructive action of theirs gets exposed by the billion-plus well-wishers of the Nation in no time....thanks to the internet.....their corruption when they were in power may have taken 60years to be exposed... ternet was not there for a greater period then . Citizens are now aware of the cancerous remains of that ancient regime and therefore do not hesitate to expose the intentions of all those who are trying to derail the pursuit of politics of Development and National Pride......as evident from all that transpired before, during and after the media-address by the four scoundrels which exposed the entire exercise at best as an anti-NDA rhetoric under cover of an "imagined" judicial crisis of the nature and magnitude it was made out to be.Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 11:18 amWho authorized him to do so..? Is he a minister or competent authority to accuse the judiciary..? This is the typical style of RSS. RSS think, since BJP is at the helms, everyone in RSS got the authority to do whatever they want.Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 11:16 amNow there is no word "Contempt of Court" in the dictionary of Supreme CountReply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 11:12 amYesterday some 200 persons which included Ms dira Jaising,Mr. John Dayal etc. congregated at New Delhi seeking a probe in Judge Loya's death even after his son's appeal not to harass his family.This they have done when the matter is sub judice and in spite of documentary and other evidences being available which the SC has sought for.Does this not amount to obstruction of justice? The SC should call for the video and audio recording of the proceedings and take suo motu cognisance of the same and initiate action against the organisers. In a TV debate, Mr. John Dayal referred to India as quote : "your country" unquote while debating with Mr.Bhatia of BJP who promptly asked him whether India was not his country? I know I will be trolled but I do not care. I do have the backing of the same Cons ution of India to express my views as much to troll.The grapevine is that there is a PIL lobby funded by Roman and Islamic forces against Hindus to destabilise India which one can clearly feel.Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 11:11 amIs the govt blackmailing CJI on corruptionReply
