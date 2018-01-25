Supreme Court crisis: CJI Dipak Misra meets four judges again but chill remains

CJI Dipak Misra. Express Photo By-Ganesh Shirsekar CJI Dipak Misra. Express Photo By-Ganesh Shirsekar

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and the four senior judges who had publicly raised the issue of rostering of cases in the Supreme Court had their longest meeting Wednesday since the standoff began nearly two weeks ago but to little avail.

Sources told The Indian Express that the meeting of CJI Misra, with Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph, was held in the premises of the Supreme Court in the afternoon and lasted for more than an hour.

Justices A K Sikri, D Y Chandrachud and U U Lalit, sources said, were also present at the meeting.

Express Explained | How the complaint by four SC judges goes beyond the judicial sphere

Wednesday’s meeting, sources said, was called at the initiative of the Chief Justice and was the first one this week. Sources said that “there was nothing at the meeting to term as concrete progress other than the time that the meeting took.”

There is no word on the proposal put forth by four judges and the meeting appeared to be more an attempt to “placate” the four, sources said.

It is believed that with three other judges joining the meeting, the matter continues to be a cause for concern for all judges in the Supreme Court even if they differ in their opinion on how to resolve the impasse.

The lordships’ object: The dissatisfaction expressed last Friday by four top Supreme Court judges raises serious questions about India’s institutions. (Photo: AP) The lordships’ object: The dissatisfaction expressed last Friday by four top Supreme Court judges raises serious questions about India’s institutions. (Photo: AP)

On Tuesday, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and NCP leader Tariq Anwar had said that Opposition parties are “considering” the option of bringing an impeachment motion against the CJI. They argued that this was the “only way” to investigate goings-on that were evidently worrying the four seniormost judges having led to their unprecedented press conference on January 12.

If a motion (requiring the signatures of at least 50 MPs in Rajya Sabha or 100 MPs in the Lok Sabha) is filed in either House, it would be the first against a Chief Justice of India.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App