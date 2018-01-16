Supreme Court crisis: Attorney General K K Venugopal hopes issues will be ‘fully settled’ soon

Attorney General K K Venugopal Attorney General K K Venugopal

Expressing doubts over whether the crisis that grappled the Supreme Court last week has been completely resolved, Attorney General K K Venugopal Tuesday hoped that it will be “fully settled” in the coming days. His remarks came a day after he said that everything was settled in the higher judiciary.

Speaking with PTI, Venugopal said: “Yes, I think it has not been settled. Let’s hope things will be fully settled within 2-3 days.”

When asked whether he had met or spoke with any of the four senior judges or the CJI, the attorney general said, “Nothing of that sort has happened”.

On Friday, four senior judges — Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph — questioned CJI Dipak Misra, who is the master of the roster, the way cases have been assigned to a select few benches. Addressing a press conference at the residence of Justice Chelameswar, the four judges said they have failed to convince the CJI on certain issues concerning the apex court.

On Sunday, CJI Misra met a seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India and Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh and had assured them that the crisis would be sorted out soon.

Vikas Singh told PTI Tuesday that the crisis is likely to be resolved by the end of this week.

